Extraterrestrial Tinder? Japanese billionaire posts ‘wanted’ ad for girlfriend to join him on trip around the moon

Eccentric Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has launched an online appeal seeking a female companion – and potential “life partner” – to accompany him on his 2023 SpaceX journey around the moon.

Maezawa, an avid patron of the arts, recently broke up with his actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, 27 and has now embarked on a mission to find the right "single [woman] aged 20 and over” who wants to “enjoy life to the fullest” by accompanying him on his planned SpaceX flight around the moon.

[WANTED!!!] Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_lovehttps://t.co/R5VEMXwgglpic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

“I have lived exactly as I've wanted to until now,” said Maezawa. “I'm 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman.”

Not only must potential candidates be willing to brave a future trip to space, in arguably the most ambitious private mission yet conceived, they must also have a "bright personality," "always be positive" and "wish for world peace." This is in addition to being fully prepared to undergo the intense demands of astronaut training – so no pressure, ladies.

Maezawa, who has fathered three children with two women, agreed to have his dating efforts turned into a TV show. The deadline for applications is January 17, with dates set to begin in mid-February and the final selection taking place by the end of March.

With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.

In addition to his potential future “life partner”, Maezawa plans to take half a dozen artists with him on board SpaceX's Starship rocket, in humanity’s first manned lunar journey since 1972.

Maezawa, 44, found fame as a drummer in a punk band before earning his fortune as a fashion mogul, heading the ZoZo company for many years before selling his 50.1 percent stake to SoftBank for US$3.7 billion.

The eccentric and flamboyant billionaire is known for his outlandish stunts, famously offering to share 100m yen ($925,000) between 100 randomly selected people who shared one of his tweets.

