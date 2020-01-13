‘Tongues smeared with threats’: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman blasts Trump’s tweets for ‘dishonoring’ Persian language

Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi has blasted US President Donald Trump for writing a tweet in Farsi, in which he backed the anti-government protesters in Iran.

"Hands and tongues smeared with threatening, sanctioning and terrorizing the #Iranian nation, are not entitled to dishonor the ancient #Persian language," Mousavi wrote on Twitter.

By the way, are you actually 'standing by' millions of Iranians whose hero you just assassinated or 'standing against' them?!

Mousavi was responding to Trump´s tweet in Persian, Iran's official language, which is also known as Farsi. The US leader backed the anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic and promised to "continue to stand" with the Iranian people.

Also on rt.com ‘Your courage is inspiring!’ Trump tweets in FARSI, backing Iranian protesters against Tehran govt

Trump also used Farsi to call on the Iranian government "not to kill protesters" and express that it's "totally up to" Iran to start negotiations, as he "couldn't care less" about it.

On January 3, a US drone strike in Iraq killed high-ranking Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who Washington accused of plotting terrorist attacks. Soleimani's funeral procession drew massive crowds in several cities across Iran, and was attended by over a million mourners in Tehran alone.

The protesters, meanwhile, are denouncing the Iranian authorities after they admitted to having mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner amid the dramatic flare-up of tensions with the US.

Also on rt.com 'Regime change is in the air': US establishment seeks to capitalize on Iranian protests… again

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!