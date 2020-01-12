Philippines temporarily suspends flights from Manila airport after Taal volcano spews ash

Manila international airport has suspended flights over the eruption of the Taal volcano, located some 55 km to the south. The volcano emitted a large plume of ash earlier in the day, triggering evacuations and shutdowns.

The airport is apparently not receiving flights either, with authorities saying arrivals were "on hold" following the eruption.