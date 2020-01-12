 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines temporarily suspends flights from Manila airport after Taal volcano spews ash
Philippines temporarily suspends flights from Manila airport after Taal volcano spews ash

12 Jan, 2020 11:10
Philippines temporarily suspends flights from Manila airport after Taal volcano spews ash
People take photos of the Taal volcano as seen from the town of Tagaytay in Cavite province, southwest of Manila, on January 12, 2020. © AFP / Bullit Marquez
Manila international airport has suspended flights over the eruption of the Taal volcano, located some 55 km to the south. The volcano emitted a large plume of ash earlier in the day, triggering evacuations and shutdowns.

The airport is apparently not receiving flights either, with authorities saying arrivals were “on hold” following the eruption.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

