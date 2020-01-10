 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian woman ‘rises from the dead’ during funeral preparations after apparent misdiagnosis

10 Jan, 2020 11:06
Get short URL
Indian woman ‘rises from the dead’ during funeral preparations after apparent misdiagnosis
© REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman in southwestern India succumbed to a high fever, lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors tried and failed to save her life… or so they thought.

Malati Chougule, 55, of Muchchandi village in Karnataka, India was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday morning by concerned family members. 

The medical team there tried to revive her all morning but she was pronounced dead by noon, having apparently succumbed to a high fever. 

Also on rt.com Lady Lazarus: Indian woman declared dead TWICE by two different hospitals in bizarre case

She was taken home by distraught family members and kept in the front yard of her home while her close family informed her friends and other relatives who traveled from surrounding villages for the funeral. 

According to the Hindu newspaper, as they were making final preparations, the unthinkable happened; she opened her eyes.

While some of the assembled mourners were convinced that it was a real-life miracle, some family members explained that it was more likely a misdiagnosed, short-lived coma. 

Though rare, such cases are not unheard of, as various conditions can lead medical professionals to believe that a person is deceased, only for them to come back.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies