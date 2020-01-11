‘Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster’: FM Zarif on Iran’s downing of Flight 752
“A sad day,” the FM wrote on Twitter, adding “Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:”
Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.
A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disasterOur profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.💔— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020
The incident took place soon after an Iranian missile attack on American positions in Iraq, launched as a reprisal for a US kill strike on Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, seeing months of rising tensions between the two countries come to a head. All 176 passengers on board the airliner were killed in the crash.Also on rt.com Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian flight over Tehran in ‘unintentional’ missile launch
