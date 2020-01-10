 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo claims Iran ‘likely’ shot down Ukrainian Boeing as US rolls out new sanctions (VIDEO)

10 Jan, 2020 15:52
©  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of attempting to kill Americans in its missile attacks on bases in Iraq, and of downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, as the US Treasury rolled out new sanctions against Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, which he said would be aimed at stopping Tehran’s “global terrorist activities.”

The new restrictions would affect Iran’s construction, textiles, mining, steel and iron industries, among others. The sanctions will also target eight senior Iranian officials, whom Washington accuses of being involved in the latest missile attacks.

Mike Pompeo, in turn, described the newly-sanctioned officials as members of Iran’s “inner security apparatus.”

READ MORE: NATO chief says there’s ‘no reason to disbelieve’ claims that Iran downed Ukrainian Boeing with missile over Tehran

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

