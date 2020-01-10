Pompeo claims Iran ‘likely’ shot down Ukrainian Boeing as US rolls out new sanctions (VIDEO)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of attempting to kill Americans in its missile attacks on bases in Iraq, and of downing the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800, as the US Treasury rolled out new sanctions against Tehran.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday announced a new round of sanctions against Iran, which he said would be aimed at stopping Tehran’s “global terrorist activities.”

Treasury targets Iran’s billion dollar metals industry and senior regime officials https://t.co/0UAPajN8EZ — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) January 10, 2020

The new restrictions would affect Iran’s construction, textiles, mining, steel and iron industries, among others. The sanctions will also target eight senior Iranian officials, whom Washington accuses of being involved in the latest missile attacks.

Mike Pompeo, in turn, described the newly-sanctioned officials as members of Iran’s “inner security apparatus.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW