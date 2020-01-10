Ukraine says Iran cooperating with Boeing crash probe, calls to reduce media speculation

Ukraine’s foreign minister has called for the media to avoid speculation about what caused the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 outside Tehran, explaining that the investigation is ongoing and nothing has been ruled out.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko asked that the media not spread “unconfirmed” information on Friday, pleading with reporters to “reduce the level of speculation” while the probe continues. The experts are still analyzing evidence, looking at the bodies of the victims and the wreckage in hope of gaining insight into what took down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, killing all 176 people on board.

Also on rt.com NATO chief says there’s ‘no reason to disbelieve’ claims that Iran downed Ukrainian Boeing with missile over Tehran

Kiev has not ruled out any explanation for the flight’s demise, Prystaiko said, adding that Iran has been cooperative and that the investigative team has accessed the black boxes retrieved from the wreckage. He said the Ukrainian team could not confirm the photos purporting to show bulldozers working at the crash site.

Prystaiko also denied that either the US or Iran were pressuring Kiev in regard to the investigation. Ukraine will seek compensation for the victims if the crash is determined to be deliberate, he said.

There is no evidence yet that the plane fell victim to a terrorist attack, the foreign minister said. He confirmed it had turned around after “something happened” but did not put forth any possibilities as to why.

Also on rt.com Rare FOOTAGE shows Ukrainian Boeing crash site in Tehran after ‘site bulldozed’ claims (PHOTOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!