Rare FOOTAGE shows Ukrainian Boeing crash site in Tehran after ‘site bulldozed’ claims (PHOTOS)

RT's video agency Ruptly has obtained footage of the site where a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 crashed after taking off in Iran. It shows what appear to be passengers' belongings strewn about, but parts of the plane have been removed.

The still images were taken on Friday morning in Laleh Park, the site of the wreck. The site does not appear to be cordoned off any longer, and plane parts and bodies have been removed.

The footage appears to counter recent media reports that suggested the site had been "bulldozed" to remove physical evidence, a claim that seems designed to implicate Iran in the demise of the 176 passengers and crew who died when the plane went down early on Wednesday morning.

Iran has flatly denied claims emanating from the US and its allies that a surface-to-air missile "accidentally" took down the plane. Tehran has called for those making the claims to produce evidence.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and Iranian officials have already requested additional help from foreign experts to work with the "damaged" black boxes of the doomed Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

