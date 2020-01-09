 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Missile strikes on bases housing US troops aimed at damaging America’s ‘military machine’ – Iranian commander

9 Jan, 2020 13:54
Get short URL
Missile strikes on bases housing US troops aimed at damaging America’s ‘military machine’ – Iranian commander
FILE PHOTO: Missiles are displayed by Iran's army in Tehran © Reuters / WANA
Iran’s assault on bases housing US troops in Iraq was intended to smash American military infrastructure rather than kill soldiers, an Iranian commander told state television. He promised further strikes in the region.

Iran launched a volley of ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday morning, bringing the two countries to the brink of war. However, no American or Iraqi casualties were sustained, and US President Donald Trump responded with economic sanctions instead of military action.

Speaking on Iranian state television on Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) aerospace commander, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, elaborated on the operation the previos day.

We didn't seek to kill. We sought to hit the enemy's military machine.

Hajizadeh added that expelling American troops from the Middle East would be “appropriate revenge” for the death of IRGC Major General Qassem Soleimani, who the US assassinated in a drone strike at Baghdad airport on Friday.

He said that the attack would be the start of a series of similar strikes across the region.

Also on rt.com Satellite images show MINOR but PINPOINT damage to US-Iraqi bases from Iranian missile attack, suggesting limited show of force

Trump thanked an “early warning system” for tipping the US military off about the incoming Iranian missiles on Wednesday morning, averting casualties at the bases. However, the Iraqi government confirmed that it received advance warning of the strikes, enabling US troops to take precautionary measures and activate air defense systems. Nevertheless, the missiles struck with pinpoint accuracy, demonstrating the advancement of Tehran’s military technology in recent years.

Also on rt.com ‘Harsher revenge’: Revolutionary Guards commander vows it’s not over after Iranian missile strikes on US forces in Iraq

Earlier in the day  IRGC commander Abdollah Araghi also said that Iran would take “harsher revenge soon,” without elaborating further.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei both stated that the Islamic Republic’s ultimate goal is the removal of US troops from the Middle East.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies