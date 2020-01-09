‘Harsher revenge’: Revolutionary Guards commander vows it’s not over after Iranian missile strikes on US forces in Iraq

A senior Iranian military commander has promised further action against the United States, a day after Tehran launched missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Abdollah Araghi said that Iran would take “harsher revenge soon,” without specifying what that might entail, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The deputy head of the IRGC, Ali Fadavi, described Iran’s missile attacks on US forces as a display of the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities, claiming that the Americans “couldn’t do a damn thing” about the strikes.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran’s ultimate goal, in retaliation against the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, is the complete removal of US forces from the region.

Iran’s supreme leader described the missile strike as a “slap in the face” for the US, but said that the attack was not “sufficient” to remove “the corrupting presence of America in the region.”

Tehran defended the strikes as a legitimate act of self-defense. US President Donald Trump said that Washington would respond with more sanctions while reserving the right to take further military action against Iran in the future. The escalation has prompted calls from the international community for an easing of US-Iran tensions.

