Missile strike, terrorist attack, engine explosion among main versions on Boeing crash in Iran – Ukraine's Security Council

Kiev will establish if its airliner, which crashed near Tehran with 176 on board, was hit by a ‘Russian-made’ missile, collided with a drone or was targeted by terrorists, an official with Ukraine’s security council has said.

Ukraine has sent dozens of investigators to Iran to look at possible cause of the crash, including “an explosion inside the plane following a terrorist attack,” collision with an unmanned aerial vehicle or a direct hit by “a surface-to-air missile”, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security council, told Censor news outlet.

Kiev is now in talks with Tehran over getting access to the crash site, the official added. Investigators will search it for some “wreckage of a Russian-[made] Tor missile,” referring to allegations that popped up on social media.

That claim may not sit well with Iran’s preliminary findings it disclosed earlier in the day. The country’s civil aviation authority said the Boeing 737-800, operated by Ukraine International Airline, caught fire when it was airborne. Pilots tried to return to Imam Khomeini airport where they departed from, but to no avail. They made no distress calls in the middle of the emergency, it turned out.

Back on Wednesday, Ukraine had initially suggesed that the crash was due to an engine fire or another technical issue, but later retracted the statement. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned the public against spreading conspiracy theories and speculating on what could have cause the crass – already named the deadliest in the history of modern Ukraine.

