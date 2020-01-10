 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger plane landing gear RUPTURES floor during hard touchdown in Turkey (PHOTOS)

10 Jan, 2020 11:50
A Russian Airbus A321-200 has had its airframe bent and floor ruptured by its landing gear after a particularly hard landing at the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

The bizarre incident with the aircraft operated by Russian carrier Nowdwind occurred on Friday afternoon. The pilots requested an emergency landing over smoke emerging in the cabin, according to media reports.

The landing turned out to be rough as the plane apparently hit the tarmac with its front way too hard. Photos from the scene show its airframe badly bent around the front landing gear — which penetrated the plane’s structure, entering the cabin a little. Both of the gear’s tires have been ruptured during the landing, yet the strut itself was able to survive the hit and remained standing.

It was not immediately clear whether the plane was carrying passengers at the time of the incident or not, yet media reporting suggested that the aircraft was likely empty.

