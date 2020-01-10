Passenger plane landing gear RUPTURES floor during hard touchdown in Turkey (PHOTOS)

A Russian Airbus A321-200 has had its airframe bent and floor ruptured by its landing gear after a particularly hard landing at the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

The bizarre incident with the aircraft operated by Russian carrier Nowdwind occurred on Friday afternoon. The pilots requested an emergency landing over smoke emerging in the cabin, according to media reports.

Bu sabah Moskova'dan Antalya'ya inen Rus havayolu Nordwind'e ait Airbus A321-200 tipi VQ-BRS kuyruk tescilli yolcu uçağı büyük tehlike atlattı. Uçağın inişte duman uyarısı yaptığı ve acil iniş istediği öğrenildi. Haberin ayrıntıları için 👇https://t.co/Apdenv843ipic.twitter.com/quHtALD37k — AirportHaber (@AirportHaber) January 10, 2020

The landing turned out to be rough as the plane apparently hit the tarmac with its front way too hard. Photos from the scene show its airframe badly bent around the front landing gear — which penetrated the plane’s structure, entering the cabin a little. Both of the gear’s tires have been ruptured during the landing, yet the strut itself was able to survive the hit and remained standing.

It was not immediately clear whether the plane was carrying passengers at the time of the incident or not, yet media reporting suggested that the aircraft was likely empty.

