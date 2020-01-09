South African military plane crash-lands in Goma, DRC (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Videos posted online show smoke rising from a military aircraft that crash-landed at an airport in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. No injuries have been reported.

pic.twitter.com/sHSbiWarxU — F I S T O N M A H A M B A (@FMLarousse) January 9, 2020

The aircraft was operating as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in DR Congo.

Sources at the scene told Reuters that the plane did not appear to have suffered any serious damage in the crash-landing.

