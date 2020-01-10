‘Delegation that epitomizes the dark arts’: India & Pakistan trade poetic barbs at UN Security Council

A highly eloquent war of words erupted between the United Nations envoys of India and Pakistan during meetings at the agency’s Security Council, with New Delhi’s representative slamming the “dark arts” of his counterpart.

On the heels of a speech from Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram on Thursday – who insisted on New Delhi’s “aggressive intent” toward his country, and that India had been “false and duplicitous” in claiming Kashmir had returned to a state of normalcy – the Indian envoy shot back with surprising diction.

“One delegation that epitomizes the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain,” replied Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware.

At the Security Council, Akram also alleged India had carried out some 3,000 ceasefire violations in the disputed Kashmir region, where Pakistan also maintains territorial claims, and called on the council to “to act decisively to prevent a disastrous war between Pakistan and India.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!