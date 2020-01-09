 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Unbelievable': Iran's ambassador slams Trump's new nuclear deal proposal after fresh sanctions & Soleimani killing

9 Jan, 2020 10:04
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Iran's envoy to the UN has made it clear that his country isn't into dealing with the US, brushing aside Donald Trump's stick-and-carrot talk of another nuclear deal that world powers should work out with Tehran.

The American call for cooperation was "unbelievable" as long as the US persists on animosity, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in what seems to be Tehran's first reaction to Donald Trump's address to the nation.

Donald Trump has taken a softened stance when addressing the nation after it emerged that Iran's missile strikes have caused only limited damage and inflicted no casualties to US bases in Iraq.

While habitually bashing "Iranian aggression," he announced that Iran will be slapped with "punishing economic sanctions" that will remain in place until it "changes its behavior."

Going on, Trump said that "the time has come" for five world powers which brokered the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran to break away from its "remnants," calling on them to "work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."

