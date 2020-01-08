Former French president Sarkozy to stand trial from October 5 on graft charges - court

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial in October on corruption charges over allegations that he tried to obtain information about an investigation against him from a judge, AFP has reported.

A Paris court decided on Wednesday that the former leader will stand trial from October 5 to 22. It will be the first trial in several graft cases against the 64-year-old, who will be the first ex-president of France in at least 60 years to stand trial for corruption.

Sarkozy is suspected of attempting to obtain secret information from ex-high magistrate Gilbert Azibert in early 2014 through his lawyer Thierry Herzog. Herzog and Azibert will also stand trial.

The case focuses on conversations between Herzog and Azibert that were tapped by investigators probing claims that Sarkozy accepted illicit payments from the L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his 2007 presidential campaign.

