 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Helicopter footage captures horrific aftermath of Ukrainian Boeing crash in Iran (VIDEO)

8 Jan, 2020 12:04
Get short URL
Helicopter footage captures horrific aftermath of Ukrainian Boeing crash in Iran (VIDEO)
© Ruptly
Helicopter footage has captured the extent of the wreckage left in the aftermath of the Ukraine International Airlines crash near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on Wednesday morning, which killed all 176 people on board.

The stricken plane, reportedly downed by an engine fire shortly after takeoff, somehow avoided hitting any structures on impact, crashing down in a field close to a football pitch.

The harrowing footage shows investigators and first responders combing through the crash site, but authorities have already confirmed that there were no survivors. 

Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely, while the country’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed there were casualties from seven countries.

Also on rt.com WATCH debris from Ukrainian Boeing 737 burn in chilling VIDEO from crash site

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies