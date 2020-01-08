Helicopter footage captures horrific aftermath of Ukrainian Boeing crash in Iran (VIDEO)

Helicopter footage has captured the extent of the wreckage left in the aftermath of the Ukraine International Airlines crash near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on Wednesday morning, which killed all 176 people on board.

The stricken plane, reportedly downed by an engine fire shortly after takeoff, somehow avoided hitting any structures on impact, crashing down in a field close to a football pitch.

The harrowing footage shows investigators and first responders combing through the crash site, but authorities have already confirmed that there were no survivors.

Ukraine International Airlines has suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely, while the country’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed there were casualties from seven countries.

