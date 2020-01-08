 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH debris from Ukrainian Boeing 737 burn in chilling VIDEO from crash site

8 Jan, 2020 06:52
The aftermath of a tragic plane crash that killed everyone on board a Ukraine International Airlines jet in Iran has been caught on film, showing the entire site strewn with fire.

The grim crash site features in a widely shared video purportedly taken shortly after the incident. The entire place looks completely lifeless, with debris being slowly consumed by fire.

Bound for Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev, the Boeing 737-800 crashed after departing from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport early on Wednesday. Iranian authorities have confirmed that there were no survivors.

