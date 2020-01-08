Ukraine foreign minister confirms number and origin of passengers killed in Iran air disaster

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has confirmed the number and country of origin of all passengers and crew on board the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

All 176 people on board were killed after the plane’s engine reportedly caught fire.

“Terrible news about the plane crash in Tehran. My sincere condolences to the families of the dead,” Prystaiko said in statements posted to Twitter, adding that “Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate.”

The minister revealed that among those killed in Wednesday’s crash were: 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 63 Canadians, Four Afghans, three Germans, three British nationals and 10 Swedes.

Iranian state TV is reporting that 32 of the passengers on board were foreigners and 147 were Iranian; many of those killed held dual citizenship.

