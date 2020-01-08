 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine foreign minister confirms number and origin of passengers killed in Iran air disaster

8 Jan, 2020 09:16
A relative of a victim of the plane that crashed reacts at Boryspil International Airport, Ukraine. © REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has confirmed the number and country of origin of all passengers and crew on board the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

All 176 people on board were killed after the plane’s engine reportedly caught fire. 

“Terrible news about the plane crash in Tehran. My sincere condolences to the families of the dead,” Prystaiko said in statements posted to Twitter, adding that “Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate.”

The minister revealed that among those killed in Wednesday’s crash were: 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 63 Canadians, Four Afghans, three Germans, three British nationals and 10 Swedes. 

Iranian state TV is reporting that 32 of the passengers on board were foreigners and 147 were Iranian; many of those killed held dual citizenship.

