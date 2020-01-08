 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Engine fire led to Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash in Iran - airport official

8 Jan, 2020 06:10
Get short URL
Engine fire led to Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash in Iran - airport official
UIA's Boeing 737-800 © Global Look Press / Markus Mainka
A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 had suffered an engine malfunction before it went down a few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, its official has said.

The engine caught fire when the plane was airborne, Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at Iran’s major airport, was quoted by local media. The fatal engine failure purportedly saw the jet hitting the ground between the cities of Sharhiar and Parand early in the morning on Wednesday.

The airliner, operated by Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), carried 168 passengers and nine crew, most of whom were Iranians, according to Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization.

Also on rt.com WATCH ball of flame falling from the sky alleged to be Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies