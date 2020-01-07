Power outages, buildings damaged and fatality reported as ANOTHER earthquake rocks Puerto Rico (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A second major earthquake in as many days has rocked Puerto Rico, causing widespread power outages, damage to buildings, and reportedly killing at least one person.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off the Caribbean island’s southern coast at 4:24am local time near the city of Ponce.

It struck at a depth of just 6km, according to the USGS, and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. El Nuevo Dia newspaper is reporting that a 73-year-old man died after a wall fell on him during one of the quakes.

The US territory has been rocked by dozens of temblors in recent days, including a 5.8 magnitude quake that damage toppled houses and sparked small landslides on Monday.

Authorities have activated security measures on the island and said all public sector offices except for emergency services would remain closed while emergency plans are implemented.

The full impact of the tremors has yet to be revealed, but several buildings in the town of Guanica have collapsed and there have been widespread power outages across the island.

Footage on social media even shows power outages in Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, including at the country’s main airport, which is over 100km from the epicenter of the quake.

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) Chief Executive Jose Ortiz said its Central Costa Sur power plant sustained damage during the quake, and it is checking other substations on the island.

The utility said on Twitter that it cut off power on safety grounds and hoped to reconnect supplies as soon as possible.

