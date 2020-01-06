Puerto Rico earthquake: VIDEOS show destruction after 5.8-magnitude tremor hits US territory

A powerful earthquake has unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, leaving many in the US territory without power. The quake is reportedly one of the largest to date to hit the island.

Videos show collapsed homes in the aftermath of the 5.8-magnitude tremor, as well as roads covered in rocks and debris – apparently the result of a mudslide.

In one clip, a crushed car can be seen underneath a raised home whose foundation gave out.

Video de los daños que se reportan en Guayanilla tras el fuerte #sismo M5.8 (revisado) esta mañana en #PuertoRico 🇵🇷 Créditos 🎥 the_island_drone https://t.co/VsRLAWCibnpic.twitter.com/4FLPKAhDW1 — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) January 6, 2020

Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told the Associated Press that some parts of the island were suffering from power outages.

“This is one of the strongest quakes to date since it started shaking on December 28,” he said. “It lasted a long time.”

Se derrumban varias viviendas en el suroeste de Puerto Rico por un temblor de magnitud 5,8 https://t.co/lf0chN3SK1#NDigitalpic.twitter.com/HV7ftl96Ag — Nuria Piera (@nuriapiera) January 6, 2020

Puerto Rico's southern region has suffered a string of smaller quakes, ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to 5.1, since late December.

It’s unclear whether anyone was seriously injured by Monday’s larger earthquake. Officials said there was no tsunami threat.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!