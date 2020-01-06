‘Don’t think everything is over, crazy Trump’: Slain Soleimani’s daughter predicts ‘dark day’ for US & Israel

The US and its ally Israel face a “dark day” following the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, his daughter said, sending a chilling warning to US President Donald Trump.

“Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” Zeinab Soleimani said in an address broadcast on state television amid a mourning ceremony in Tehran.

The US rejoiced at General Soleimani’s assassination earlier in the week, with Trump saying it helped foil “imminent and sinister” attacks on US diplomats and personnel. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed the strike, which killed Soleimani near a Baghdad airport, also averted an unspecified “big action” that would have put “dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.”

Tehran called the killing “an act of terrorism” and vowed “a rigorous response” once Soleimani is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies for the general, who led the Quds Force for over two decades since 1998, saw people stomping on and burning American and Israeli flags.

