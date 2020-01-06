 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Don’t think everything is over, crazy Trump’: Slain Soleimani’s daughter predicts ‘dark day’ for US & Israel

6 Jan, 2020 08:05
Get short URL
‘Don’t think everything is over, crazy Trump’: Slain Soleimani’s daughter predicts ‘dark day’ for US & Israel
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags during an anti-US protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani © ATTA KENARE / AFP
The US and its ally Israel face a “dark day” following the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, his daughter said, sending a chilling warning to US President Donald Trump.

“Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” Zeinab Soleimani said in an address broadcast on state television amid a mourning ceremony in Tehran.

The US rejoiced at General Soleimani’s assassination earlier in the week, with Trump saying it helped foil “imminent and sinister” attacks on US diplomats and personnel. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed the strike, which killed Soleimani near a Baghdad airport, also averted an unspecified “big action” that would have put “dozens if not hundreds of American lives at risk.”

Tehran called the killing “an act of terrorism” and vowed “a rigorous response” once Soleimani is laid to rest. Commemorative ceremonies for the general, who led the Quds Force for over two decades since 1998, saw people stomping on and burning American and Israeli flags.

Also on rt.com Iran hoists blood-red ‘flag of revenge’ in holy city of Qom as thousands mourn Soleimani across the region (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies