One US service member, two contractors killed in Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya, two DoD personnel injured

U.S. military's Africa Command have confirmed that one serviceman, two contractors were killed on Sunday when Islamist militant group al Shabaab attacked a military based in Kenya

The injured are in stable condition and are being evacuated at the moment, the statement said.

The attack was on Camp Simba naval base in Manda Bay in Lamu County on Kenya’s coast, bordering Somalia. It houses US troops and local military.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of our teammates who lost their lives today,” US Army General Stephen Townsend said in the statement.

Established in 2004, Camp Simba is used by the US to train Kenyan naval units, and is believed to play an important role in American operations in Somalia and Yemen, including drone strikes.

Kenyan troops participate in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which is aimed at supporting the Somalian government in its fight against Al-Shabaab.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW