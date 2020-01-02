Marvel will introduce trans hero ‘very soon’ in ongoing effort to go woke in new phase of films

Marvel President Kevin Feige has promised that a transgender character will be entering Disney’s Marvel universe in the near future after having already promised gay and disabled characters.

Box-ticking is a number one priority for Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four films. Having already confirmed gay and deaf characters in ‘The Eternals,’ Marvel President Kevin Feige promised that a transgender character will be introduced into the fictional world “very soon.”

Asked at the New York Film Academy about transgender representation in the franchise that kicked off in 2008 with ‘Iron Man,’ Feige responded that a film “shooting right now” would feature a transgender character. This would suggest that ‘The Eternals,’ due out in November, is the film in question since it is currently being filmed.

However, there have also been reports that Marvel is seeking to cast a transgender actor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ which is set to be released next year.

‘The Eternals’ follows a group of immortal creatures who live on Earth and help to shape civilizations. It will star actors like Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington. Feige has already confirmed a gay character will be included in the film.

“He’s married, he’s got a family and that is just part of who he is,” Feige told ‘Good Morning America’ about the character.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with having transgender or gay characters in stories, having those labels be the starting point and central driving force for characters is not sitting well with the non-‘woke’ crowds out there.

“I'm a Big BIG fan of [Marvel] - the comics and the movies - but it's this s**t which has caused the slump in comic sales and this WILL cause an end to their movies being hits!” wrote one Twitter user in reaction.

“This will bomb worse than ‘Cats,'’’ wrote another.

Meanwhile, others have criticized the studio from the opposite end by saying that Marvel is not going woke enough. They have speculated that the characters Feige is touting will be nonessential to the plot. This criticism is likely based on the fact that director JJ Abrams bragged about having gay representation in ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ only to have the representation end up being a kiss in a mass celebration scene. Far from the gay love story between main characters Poe and Finn that actor Oscar Isaac wanted.

“I am so sick of Marvel and Disney and fake representation of LGBT characters," one Twitter user wrote. "This will be a background character that appears for 5 seconds and is easily cut out of the movie. You don't even have the courage to show a gay man or a lesbian woman let alone someone transgender!”

