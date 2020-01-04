 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Meat Loaf slams ‘brainwashed’ Greta Thunberg, says she was ‘forced’ into climate change belief

4 Jan, 2020 22:19
Meat Loaf in Hong Kong, 2006/Greta Thunberg at COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, 2019
©  REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Sergio Perez
Musician Meat Loaf revealed in an interview that not only does he not believe in climate change, but he also said teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been “forced” into thinking the way she does.

Rocker Meat Loaf is making waves on social media for being one of the latest critics of teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg – and a blunt one at that. 

“I feel for that Greta,” the 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' singer told Daily Mail in a recent interview.

He added that he believes the 17-year-old Thunberg has been “brainwashed into thinking there is climate change.” The rocker said he does not believe in climate change. 

“She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true,” the 72-year-old musician said.

It should come with little to no surprise that Meat Loaf’s comments were like throwing a match into the kindling that is social media. 

Some criticized the rock star for his criticism of Thunberg, who has also been targeted by US President Donald Trump, and for his apparent denial of global warming.

“It’s almost like Meat Loaf is praying for the end of time to hurry up and arrive,” comedian and actor John Fugelsang tweeted.

However, the rocker found plenty of support for his blunt remarks, as well. 

“Met Meat Loaf on an airplane once.  Lovely, gracious, funny man. Good to see he's got a good head on his shoulders and he isn't afraid of the leftist bullies in the business,” tweeted outspoken conservative actor and director Nick Searcy.

“Meat Loaf is completely correct about Greta Thunberg,” conservative reporter Paul Joseph Watson tweeted.

