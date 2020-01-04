Meat Loaf slams ‘brainwashed’ Greta Thunberg, says she was ‘forced’ into climate change belief

Musician Meat Loaf revealed in an interview that not only does he not believe in climate change, but he also said teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been “forced” into thinking the way she does.

Rocker Meat Loaf is making waves on social media for being one of the latest critics of teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg – and a blunt one at that.

“I feel for that Greta,” the 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' singer told Daily Mail in a recent interview.

He added that he believes the 17-year-old Thunberg has been “brainwashed into thinking there is climate change.” The rocker said he does not believe in climate change.

“She hasn’t done anything wrong, but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true,” the 72-year-old musician said.

It should come with little to no surprise that Meat Loaf’s comments were like throwing a match into the kindling that is social media.

Some criticized the rock star for his criticism of Thunberg, who has also been targeted by US President Donald Trump, and for his apparent denial of global warming.

“It’s almost like Meat Loaf is praying for the end of time to hurry up and arrive,” comedian and actor John Fugelsang tweeted.

(this is a singalong tweet)That era when Meat Loaf didn't lecture us on (junk) science?🎶It was long ago and it was far away and it was so much better than it is today.🎶 pic.twitter.com/8B8v8ZOcdY — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) January 4, 2020

However, the rocker found plenty of support for his blunt remarks, as well.

“Met Meat Loaf on an airplane once. Lovely, gracious, funny man. Good to see he's got a good head on his shoulders and he isn't afraid of the leftist bullies in the business,” tweeted outspoken conservative actor and director Nick Searcy.

“Meat Loaf is completely correct about Greta Thunberg,” conservative reporter Paul Joseph Watson tweeted.

Now the rage mob comes for Meat Loaf.For crying out loud quit demanding that everyone think alike, you Puritan Borg. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2020

