Complete U-turn: Iraqi PMF militias retract claims of medics being targeted by US airstrike

4 Jan, 2020 07:09
Members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad, Iraq. © Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP
The Iranian-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have dropped their claims that a medical convoy was destroyed in a US air raid along Taji road, north of Baghdad.

The PMF said in a statement that no medical convoys were targeted along the Taji Road north of Baghdad, Reuters said on Saturday. The militias had earlier claimed that their medics were hit by an airstrike in the area, which local media attributed to the US. Reuters reported, citing an Iraqi Army source, that six people were killed and three critically injured in the raid.

The Iraqi Army, however, later reportedly denied that an airstrike near Taji had taken place. The US-led coalition in Iraq, in turn, said that no airstrikes have been conducted in that area in recent days.

The news came after the chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed by a US drone at Baghdad’s airport. Washington said that Soleimani was targeted in order to deter future attacks by Iran against US military personnel and citizens in Iraq and other places abroad.

