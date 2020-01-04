Complete U-turn: Iraqi PMF militias retract claims of medics being targeted by US airstrike

The Iranian-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have dropped their claims that a medical convoy was destroyed in a US air raid along Taji road, north of Baghdad.

The PMF said in a statement that no medical convoys were targeted along the Taji Road north of Baghdad, Reuters said on Saturday. The militias had earlier claimed that their medics were hit by an airstrike in the area, which local media attributed to the US. Reuters reported, citing an Iraqi Army source, that six people were killed and three critically injured in the raid.

Also on rt.com 6 killed in airstrike north of Baghdad targeting convoy carrying Shia militia members – report

The Iraqi Army, however, later reportedly denied that an airstrike near Taji had taken place. The US-led coalition in Iraq, in turn, said that no airstrikes have been conducted in that area in recent days.

FACT: The Coalition @CJTFOIR did NOT conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days. — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) January 4, 2020

The news came after the chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed by a US drone at Baghdad’s airport. Washington said that Soleimani was targeted in order to deter future attacks by Iran against US military personnel and citizens in Iraq and other places abroad.

Also on rt.com VIDEO shows US strike that killed Iranian General Soleimani in Baghdad

If you like this story, share it with a friend!