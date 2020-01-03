VIDEO shows US strike that killed Iranian general Soleimani in Baghdad

A security camera video, purporting to show the US air strike that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani and several leaders of the Iraqi Shia militia outside the Baghdad airport, has surfaced online.

The 11-second clip, first posted by the Iraqi TV station Ahad, shows an explosion ripping through the parking lot outside the Baghdad International Airport on Thursday evening.

لحظة العدوان الامريكي الغاشم و اغتيال القائدين الشهيدين قاسم سليماني و ابو مهدي المهندس pic.twitter.com/vbBmAonbV5 — قناة العهد (@AhadTv) January 3, 2020

Ahad TV described the short recording as “the moment of brutal American aggression and the assassination of two martyr leaders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis,” referring to the Iranian general who headed the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the leader of the Iraqi Shia PMF militia.

Early reports of the incident indicated that Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were traveling in two separate vehicles in a convoy, and that multiple missiles were launched from either US drones or helicopters. Photos of the wreckage released by the Iraqi government also show multiple SUVs burned out on the side of the road by the airport.

