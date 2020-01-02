 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bid to keep Netanyahu out of PM’s office after election because he’s facing bribery charges shot down in court

2 Jan, 2020 19:46
Get short URL
Bid to keep Netanyahu out of PM’s office after election because he’s facing bribery charges shot down in court
Supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrate against an Israeli supreme court hearing. ©REUTERS / Ammar Awad
Israel’s High Court of Justice has refused an attempt to keep Benjamin Netanyahu from taking the office of prime minister should his party win the snap election in March, over the corruption charges against him.

A petition signed by 67 former government officials asked the court to rule that Netanyahu would not be fit for forming a new government due to his being prosecuted. The court ruled that it indeed had the power to rule on the matter, contrary to claims from the Likud party’s lawyers, but refused to do so before the outcome of the election is clear.

It clears the way for Netanyahu to run in the snap election, but his theoretical premiership remains in question. The court pointed out that even if Likud wins the mandate to form the next Israeli government, its incumbent leader may not be the person who would be tasked with the job.

Also on rt.com Netanyahu asks for immunity from prosecution in corruption cases

Netanyahu is currently seeking immunity from prosecution, which may be given him by the Knesset. However, even some of his allies in the previous snap election said they were not willing to grant this to him.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies