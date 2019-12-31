French chef thought of suicide after Michelin star lost over using English cheddar

French courts have dealt a fresh blow to a chef who said he thought of suicide when his restaurant was stripped of a Michelin star, dismissing his request for the prestigious guide to explain its claim he used cheddar in a dish.

Chef Marc Veyrat said the only reason he was given for the shocking decision to strip one of his three Michelin stars was that he had used English cheddar in a souffle instead of a French cheese.

"Can you imagine the sense of shame I feel?” Veyrat told local reporters months after losing the star. “I am the first chef in history to have won a star and lost it the next year.”

“I'm at the end of my tether,” he added. “I have dark thoughts.”

Veyrat vehemently denies the cheddar claim, and took the Michelin Guide to court in a bid to force it to prove its inspectors had actually been to his restaurant, the Maison des Bois, and were qualified to judge its cuisine.

Michelin in turn argued it couldn’t possibly reveal details about its inspectors, as their anonymity is key in being able to judge a restaurant's fare at all. In the end, a Nanterre court rejected Veyrat’s request.

Speaking to Reuters after the ruling, Veyrat said he had “had enough” of Michelin at this point – and just wants his restaurant left out of their listings altogether.

