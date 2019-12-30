 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian police slap FINE on man from Priyanka Gandhi’s scooter ride viral video

30 Dec, 2019 07:53
Get short URL
Indian police slap FINE on man from Priyanka Gandhi’s scooter ride viral video
New Delhi traffic police © Global Look Press / Mail Today / Source: ZUMAPRESS.com
An Indian National Congress staffer who famously drove Priyanka Gandhi on a two-wheeler was given a fine for carrying his influential passenger without a helmet and breaching numerous traffic rules.

Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, had quite a day last Saturday. Her security was breached by an unknown petitioner at a party event, and she claimed she was then “mishandled” by police while making her way out.  

Monday didn’t bring any good news for her either. It emerged that the Uttar Pradesh traffic police issued a 6,100-rupee ticket (US$85) on a Congress worker that gave a scooter ride to Gandhi shortly after the incident with the police.

Gandhi, who comes from the prominent Nehru-Gandhi family, departed the Saturday event to see SR Darapuri, a retired 76-year-old policeman and cancer patient, who was arrested for taking a stand against the much-debated citizenship act.

Her motorcade was blocked by police, leaving her with no choice but to climb into the narrow, uncomfortable seat of a two-wheeler. Footage of the ride went viral on social media and made headlines in the local press, especially after the politician complained about police conduct.

Now, traffic cops say Gandhi’s motorcyclist – Dheeraj Gurjar – was driving dangerously and had “faulty plates.” He also failed to equip himself and his passenger with helmets, according to a police statement cited by local media. Police have also denied the “mishandling” allegations.

But against all odds, Gandhi managed to reach the family of the arrested policeman and speak with them.

Also on rt.com Indian politician Priyanka Gandhi has ‘security breached’ & is ‘manhandled’ by police on the same day (VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies