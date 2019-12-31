Trump calls US helping Russia thwart terror attack ‘great & important coordination’

President Donald Trump has lauded coordination that helped Russian security services prevent New Year terror attacks in St. Petersburg, after they received intelligence from their US counterparts.

“They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination!” Trump said in a tweet.

President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg. They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 декабря 2019 г.

On Sunday, the Kremlin first revealed that Putin called Trump to express gratitude for the information that led to the arrest of two suspects. Russian Federal Security Bureau (FSB ) detained two Russian citizens for plotting high-profile attacks over the New Year holidays in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city. At least one of the men reportedly pledged allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Arabic.

Although the relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated over recent years, the countries are still cooperating on preventing terrorism, and the exchange of information in this respect occurs rather often. The two presidents also agreed to maintain this work.

