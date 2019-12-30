New Year holidays TERRORIST ATTACK in St. Petersburg averted after US tip-off: FSB releases VIDEO of suspects’ arrest

The FSB released footage showing two terrorist suspects being detained by operatives in St. Petersburg. The pair have been plotting high-profile attacks over the New Year holidays in Russia’s second-largest city.

The video, made public by the security service this Monday, shows an entry team surrounding and handcuffing one of the men – said to be a Russian citizen – in the stairwell of a multi-story building. The camera then jumps to the moment his flat was thoroughly searched, uncovering a cache of shotgun cartridges, combat knives, and electric wires.

His accomplice, also a Russian national, appears on another video while presumably pledging allegiance to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Arabic.

The FSB didn’t expand much on the arrests, but said it secured enough evidence proving the suspects were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg.

Previously, it confirmed it received a tip-off “from our American partners” which allowed the operatives to track the would-be terrorists and thwart their plans. The successful operation was discussed on the highest level, with Vladimir Putin thanking Donald Trump for sharing the crucial intelligence.

The presidents talked on the phone, and agreed to carry on cooperation in combatting terrorism, the Kremlin revealed.

