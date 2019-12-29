 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Meteor? Space junk? Kim’s Christmas present? UFO? WATCH mysterious fireball blaze through night sky in Guam (VIDEOS)

29 Dec, 2019 02:57
©  YouTube / kuamnews
A fiery fireball which blazed through the night sky falling apart in a fireworks display and dazzling the residents of Guam was captured in multiple astounding videos, triggering  disputes over its origins.

Hundreds of people witnessed the mysterious ball was seen darting across the sky in a US territory Guam in the Western Pacific on Friday night, some capturing spectacular pictures and videos of the spectacle.

The unusual event triggered heated debates over the origins of the bright object the apparently fell apart and burned in the atmosphere.

While an UFO sighting version predictably cropped up among the believers, most observers agree it was either a meteor or a piece of space junk – most likely a Chinese booster re-entering the atmosphere following a heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket earlier in the day.

Some people, however, reportedly panicked thinking it might’ve been a missile from North Korea, as its cryptic warning to the US about possible ‘Christmas gifts’ has yet to materialize.

