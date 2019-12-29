Meteor? Space junk? Kim’s Christmas present? UFO? WATCH mysterious fireball blaze through night sky in Guam (VIDEOS)

A fiery fireball which blazed through the night sky falling apart in a fireworks display and dazzling the residents of Guam was captured in multiple astounding videos, triggering disputes over its origins.

Hundreds of people witnessed the mysterious ball was seen darting across the sky in a US territory Guam in the Western Pacific on Friday night, some capturing spectacular pictures and videos of the spectacle.

Did you see it? @GHSOCD says about the bright light: "Around 11:25pm a possible meteorite was recorded. It appeared to have landed NE of Saipan waters. There has been no ground impact recorded at this time. There are no reports of tsunami impacts to the Marianas at this time." pic.twitter.com/JKZNJqavxc — KUAM News (@kuamnews) December 27, 2019

The unusual event triggered heated debates over the origins of the bright object the apparently fell apart and burned in the atmosphere.

Meteor breaking up over Guam, USA pic.twitter.com/aWn6jcsadW — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) December 28, 2019

While an UFO sighting version predictably cropped up among the believers, most observers agree it was either a meteor or a piece of space junk – most likely a Chinese booster re-entering the atmosphere following a heavy-lift Long March 5 rocket earlier in the day.

Some people, however, reportedly panicked thinking it might’ve been a missile from North Korea, as its cryptic warning to the US about possible ‘Christmas gifts’ has yet to materialize.

