NHK retracts news bulletin saying North Korea fired a missile into the sea off Japan’s Hokkaido

Japan’s broadcaster NHK reported a missile launch from North Korea, stating the projectile was estimated to have fallen some 2,000 km off Hokkaido's coast. The news, however, was retracted shortly afterwards.

NHK removed its breaking news about North Korea missile launch. pic.twitter.com/BXDzkK2JKa — Marie Lee (@mariejhlee) December 26, 2019 No explanation yet from @nhk_news about the incorrect report of a #DPRK missile launch. pic.twitter.com/UtSTzs7LrH — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 26, 2019 DETAILS TO FOLLOW