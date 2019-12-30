 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Madrid expels 3 Bolivian diplomats to reciprocate removal of Spanish officials by La Paz

30 Dec, 2019 17:45
File photo © REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spain has responded to the expulsion of two Spanish diplomats and four police officers by Bolivia’s interim government by kicking out three Bolivian diplomats in return, its foreign ministry said Monday.

Earlier, interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez gave the Spaniards and Mexico’s ambassador to Bolivia just 72 hours to leave as relations between La Paz and the Mexican and Spanish governments deteriorate further. 

Tensions arose between Bolivia and Mexico after the latter granted asylum to ousted leader Evo Morales in November. Then just last week, Bolivian authorities blocked Spanish diplomats from entering Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado’s compound in what Anez referred to as “hostile behavior.”

The Spanish group was accused of trying to enter in order to free two allies of Morales holed up inside, at the invitation of the Mexican ambassador.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had recalled Mercado for her own protection. Mexico has also accused Bolivian officials of “harassing” and intimidating its diplomatic corps.

