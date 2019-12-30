Madrid expels 3 Bolivian diplomats to reciprocate removal of Spanish officials by La Paz

Spain has responded to the expulsion of two Spanish diplomats and four police officers by Bolivia’s interim government by kicking out three Bolivian diplomats in return, its foreign ministry said Monday.

Earlier, interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez gave the Spaniards and Mexico’s ambassador to Bolivia just 72 hours to leave as relations between La Paz and the Mexican and Spanish governments deteriorate further.

Also on rt.com Bolivia expels Mexico ambassador in Morales asylum row, while Mexico instructs her to return home for her own safety

Tensions arose between Bolivia and Mexico after the latter granted asylum to ousted leader Evo Morales in November. Then just last week, Bolivian authorities blocked Spanish diplomats from entering Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado’s compound in what Anez referred to as “hostile behavior.”

The Spanish group was accused of trying to enter in order to free two allies of Morales holed up inside, at the invitation of the Mexican ambassador.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had recalled Mercado for her own protection. Mexico has also accused Bolivian officials of “harassing” and intimidating its diplomatic corps.

Also on rt.com Embassy row: Mexico to appeal to International Court of Justice over Bolivia’s coup govt ‘harassing’ its diplomats in La Paz

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!