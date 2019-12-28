Your technology is mine! Doctor sues Apple over Apple Watch heart rate monitoring method

The technology that an Apple Watch uses to detect heartbeat irregularities violates a patent held by a New York University cardiologist, he has alleged in a lawsuit filed against the tech giant.

Dr. Joseph Wiesel asked a federal court in Brooklyn to order Apple to pay damages, claiming the company is violating his rights “with knowledge and understanding”.

According to court papers, Dr. Wiesel invented a method and device for detecting atrial fibrillation, using photoplethysmography to “assess whether a pulse rate pattern is regular or irregular”. This means the user can monitor atrial fibrillation in a non-hospital setting.

After the same technology appeared in the Apple Watch, Dr. Wiesel engaged with the company through numerous letters, but he says they refused to negotiate “in good faith”.

The lawsuit contends that the technology covered by Wiesel’s patent is “a critical part of the Apple Watch and is used to drive customer demand.”

Apple representatives would not immediately respond to the accusations, a move consistent with its policy of not commenting on litigation.

