Embassy row: Mexico to appeal to International Court of Justice over Bolivia’s coup govt ‘harassing’ its diplomats in La Paz

Mexico has vowed to take Bolivia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its “harassment” of the country’s diplomats. The spat follows Mexico’s decision to grant asylum to the ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales.

The intent to appeal to the ICJ was announced by the country’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during his regular news conference on Thursday. Mexico is appealing to The Hague-based court to ensure that its diplomatic facilities in Bolivia are “respected” and the “police and military siege” on them is brought to an end.

The international community is likely to rally behind Mexico, Ebrard warned, likening the stance and the attitude of what he called the “de facto” government in Bolivia to the military-led juntas in many Latin American countries in the 1970s and 80s.

The minister’s statement caused some confusion, as he’d originally said the country was seeking the help of the International Criminal Court (ICC) – which would effectively amount to accusing the Bolivian coup government of committing crimes against its diplomats. It turned out, however, that the minister misspoke and actually had the ICJ in mind – the institution designed to settle legal disputes between independent states.

Responding to Ebrard’s statements, Bolivia rejected the allegations and insisted that it “respects” the Geneva Convention and would never enter diplomatic compounds without permission.

Mexico accused Bolivia of “harassing” its diplomatic facilities on Monday, as its staff complained about a constant police presence around the property – even reporting sightings of surveillance drones.

Relations between the two countries remain strained following the right-wing coup that ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales last November.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador granted political asylum to the former Bolivian president – a fellow leftist – who vowed to continue his fight against the coup, even in exile. In December, Morales was also granted asylum in Argentina.

