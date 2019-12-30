Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA hashtag to promote support for citizenship act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a vigorous defense of India’s citizenship act, and has called on his supporters to share content on social media to dispel myths about the new law.

PM Modi’s official website Twitter account stressed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) “is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.” Indians are urged to use the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA and to share videos and other materials posted to his NaMo app to help refute “misinformation” being spread by “vested interest groups” against the bill.

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

The new campaign launched shortly after a “Spread Facts Not Myth” social media initiative spearheaded by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party has begun to tweet out clarifications about the new legislation, including a fact sheet which explains that the CAA does not change existing legal provisions which allow foreigners to apply for Indian citizenship.

The CAA offers fast track to Indian citizenship to six religious minorities from three Muslim-majority neighboring countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. New Delhi insists it is a necessary humanitarian measure, but critics say the bill is discriminatory because it does not extend to Muslims. The act has sparked nationwide protests, with many demonstrations turning violent. The Indian government has blamed the unrest on misinformation about the new law spread by opposition parties.

