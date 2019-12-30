 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kim Jong-un calls for ‘positive & offensive’ measures to ensure N. Korea’s security amid stalled denuclearization talks with US

30 Dec, 2019 07:56
Kim Jong-un calls for 'positive & offensive' measures to ensure N. Korea's security amid stalled denuclearization talks with US
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ©  REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered Pyongyang to bolster security, as talks with the United States over denuclearization near their year-end deadline.

Kim told a meeting of senior Workers’ Party officials that actions should be taken to strengthen foreign affairs, as well as the country’s arms industry and military. He said the policies would serve as “positive and offensive measures for fully ensuring the sovereignty and security of the country,” state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Negotiations with the United States over North Korea’s nuclear program have stalled in recent months, with Pyongyang setting a year-end deadline for Washington to adopt a less rigid approach to the issue. The United States has promised to ease sanctions in exchange for full denuclearization – a proposal which North Korea has firmly rejected.

Pyongyang has warned it could take a “new path” if the negotiations fall through.

North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests in recent weeks. Prior to the Christmas holidays, Kim issued a cryptic warning to the US about receiving possible “Christmas gifts.”

