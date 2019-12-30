Flights diverted, trains delayed: New Delhi sinks in dense fog as India shivers from cold (VIDEOS)

Several flights have been diverted and almost three dozen trains are running behind schedule as a thick blanket of smoke covered New Delhi amid an unusually severe winter season in India.

Photos and videos shared on social media Monday morning show the Indian capital and its suburbs fully consumed by impenetrable fog.

Delhi: Foggy weather conditions at New Delhi railway station. 30 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. Minimum temperature of 2.5°C was recorded in the national capital, on 29th December (yesterday). pic.twitter.com/M3tADXSieB — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

The Delhi International Airport warned that only the ILS-assisted (instrument landing system) landings were possbile, until further notice, diverting at least three planes to other airports, and advising passengers to keep in touch with their airlines.

Dense fog in Delhi. Minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius was recorded in the national capital yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UkooyarW6o — NDTV (@ndtv) December 30, 2019

Due to poor visibility, over 30 trains were running late, while commuters on the roads were forced to drive slowly and extremely carefully, with full beam headlights and emergency flashers.

Season's first real Fog in Delhi... pic.twitter.com/w7FqEOeRCj — Ashish K Singh (ABP News) (@AshishSinghLIVE) December 30, 2019

The latest weather surprise comes just a day after temperatures in New Delhi plummeted to 2.5 Celsius (36.5 Fahrenheit), forcing the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a “red warning”. The air quality in the national capital remains in the “severe” category since Sunday.

