Flights diverted, trains delayed: New Delhi sinks in dense fog as India shivers from cold (VIDEOS)

30 Dec, 2019 03:25
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Danish Siddiqui
Several flights have been diverted and almost three dozen trains are running behind schedule as a thick blanket of smoke covered New Delhi amid an unusually severe winter season in India.

Photos and videos shared on social media Monday morning show the Indian capital and its suburbs fully consumed by impenetrable fog.

The Delhi International Airport warned that only the ILS-assisted (instrument landing system) landings were possbile, until further notice, diverting at least three planes to other airports, and advising passengers to keep in touch with their airlines.

Due to poor visibility, over 30 trains were running late, while commuters on the roads were forced to drive slowly and extremely carefully, with full beam headlights and emergency flashers.

The latest weather surprise comes just a day after temperatures in New Delhi  plummeted to 2.5 Celsius (36.5 Fahrenheit), forcing the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a “red warning”. The air quality in the national capital remains in the “severe” category since Sunday.

