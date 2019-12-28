 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Hatred must be really strong to insult the dead’: 2nd Jewish cemetery vandalized in a month in Slovakia (VIDEO)

28 Dec, 2019 07:50
Screenshot from Ruptly video
Vandals have targeted an old Jewish cemetery in the small Slovakian town of Rajec, toppling over 20 tombstones. A similar incident happened just two weeks ago about 70km away.

The vandalism in Rajec may have happened in mid-December, since the cemetery has few visitors.

“Unfortunately, very few people visit the tombs of their relatives in Jewish cemeteries because there are very few relatives alive,” Jewish publicist and journalist Konstanty Gebert told Ruptly. “The hatred must be powerful enough that insulting the dead, even if no living are insulted, gives satisfaction.”

Gebert said the vandals must have had plenty of motivation, as the tombstones are heavy and great physical effort would be required to overturn them.

A similar attack was reported earlier this month in the town of Námestovo, which is located northeast of Rajec, less than a two-hour drive away. Almost 60 graves were damaged by vandals there.

Police are investigating the two cases. It is not immediately clear if there is any connection.

