'Worse than during WWII': Jewish cemetery DESTROYED in Slovakia, with almost 60 graves vandalized (PHOTOS)

18 Dec, 2019 15:10
© Facebook / Namestovo Jewish cemetery
At least 59 tombstones were overturned and smashed into pieces by unknown vandals at a Jewish cemetery in Slovakia. Caretakers of the graveyard said they had never seen such a vicious attack, even under Nazi occupation.

The incident occurred at the Jewish cemetery in the northern Slovak town of Namestovo. The destruction was noticed on Monday and it was not immediately clear when the destructive spree itself occurred.

RT
© Facebook / Namestovo Jewish cemetery

Footage from the scene shows the whole cemetery was effectively destroyed. At least 59 graves– nearly all of them, in fact – had had their headstones overturned or smashed into pieces.

RT
© Facebook / Namestovo Jewish cemetery

Aside from the massive destruction, the vandals apparently have left no particular message, abstaining from painting any offensive symbols, an act commonly associated with such attacks.

RT
© Facebook / Namestovo Jewish cemetery

The cemetery has been looked after by non-Jewish locals and activists of the civic association Remember. The Jewish population of the town was exterminated by the Nazis during the World War II, yet the graveyard itself survived those dark years. 

RT
© Facebook / Namestovo Jewish cemetery

"Such a terrible act of vandalism is something that hasn't happened, even during the Second World War," the leader of the Remember group, Karol Kurtilik, said, pledging to work with state authorities and the Jewish community to restore the site as soon as possible.

Local police has launched a criminal investigation into the attack, yet, so far, no suspects have been identified.

