At least 9 killed & ‘multiple survivors’ after Bek Air jet with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
27 Dec, 2019 02:55
A Fokker 100 passenger jet belonging to Bek Air airline lost altitude and crashed into a two-story building during take-off from Almaty International Airport, local authorities have confirmed.
There are “multiple survivors”, but at least 9 people were killed in the crash, according to preliminary data.
The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, but “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said.
#Bekair plane crashes after take off from Almaty Airport #flight2100#Almaty#Алматы
