At least 9 killed & ‘multiple survivors’ after Bek Air jet with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

A Fokker 100 passenger jet belonging to Bek Air airline lost altitude and crashed into a two-story building during take-off from Almaty International Airport, local authorities have confirmed.

There are “multiple survivors”, but at least 9 people were killed in the crash, according to preliminary data.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, but “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said.

Wreckage of the aircraft was seen amid rubble of a brick house in photos shared on social media.

