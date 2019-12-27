 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 9 killed & ‘multiple survivors’ after Bek Air jet with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
At least 9 killed & ‘multiple survivors’ after Bek Air jet with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

27 Dec, 2019 02:55
A Fokker 100 passenger jet belonging to Bek Air airline lost altitude and crashed into a two-story building during take-off from Almaty International Airport, local authorities have confirmed.

There are “multiple survivors”, but at least 9 people were killed in the crash, according to preliminary data.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, but “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said.

Wreckage of the aircraft was seen amid rubble of a brick house in photos shared on social media.

