At least 9 killed & ‘multiple survivors’ after Bek Air jet with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
WATCH 1st VIDEOS from passenger jet crash site in Almaty, Kazakhstan

27 Dec, 2019 03:19
©  Facebook / Denis Krivosheyev
At least 9 people have been killed after a Bek Air passenger jet en route to the capital Nur-Sultan with 100 passengers and crew on board crashed on take-off in Almaty.

Rescuers and emergency personnel were seen working at the scene of the crash, amid wreckage of the aircraft and rubble of a brick house in multiple photos and videos shared on social media.

