Turkey will present bill to send troops to Libya after receiving invitation from UN-backed government - Erdogan

26 Dec, 2019 09:13
Turkey will present bill to send troops to Libya after receiving invitation from UN-backed government - Erdogan
FILE PHOTO Turkish soldiers are seen on an armoured personnel carrier © REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The UN-recognized government of Libya has asked Turkey to send its troops into the long-divided country, President Tayyip Erdogan said. A motion to deploy them will be submitted to the Turkish parliament after recess.

Turkish troops will back the government of Fayez al-Serraj, which is based in the Libyan capital Tripoli, the Turkish president said on Thursday in a speech to the ruling AK Party. Serraj’s Government of National Accord is challenged by General Khalifa Haftar, who has a stronghold in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Turkey sends troops to where it gets invited. Since such an invitation has arrived, we will be taking corresponding steps. 

The announcement comes after Erdogan’s visit to Tunisia on Wednesday, where he said that he agreed with President Kais Saied to launch a joint military mission to back Libya’s Serraj. The Turkish president stated on Thursday that a motion to authorize the international deployment will be submitted to the Turkish parliament once it comes back from recess in January.

