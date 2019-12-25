 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkey may send troops to Libya if ‘invited’ by UN-backed Tripoli government – Erdogan

25 Dec, 2019 13:35
Get short URL
Turkey may send troops to Libya if ‘invited’ by UN-backed Tripoli government – Erdogan
A fighter with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) during clashes Tripoli on September 7, 2019. © Mahmud Turkia / AFP
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will consider deploying soldiers to help the United Nations-backed government in Libya fight off rival factions in the civil war-torn country.

Erdogan made the comment in a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied during a surprise visit to Tunisia on Wednesday. 

We haven’t been present anywhere uninvited. If there will be an invitation, we will assess it, of course.

Erdogan’s spokesperson previously told reporters that parliament is working on a bill that would allow soldiers to be deployed to Libya so they can help the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli in the western part of the country.

Two months ago, Ankara signed a security and military cooperation deal with the GNA, which was recently ratified by parliament.

Also on rt.com Turkish parliament may allow deployment of its military in Libya – Erdogan's spokesman

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies