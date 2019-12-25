 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Season of giving’: WATCH rapper make Christmas CASH RAIN for homeless in LA’s impoverished Skid Row block

25 Dec, 2019 12:52
Get short URL
© Twitter / bluefacebleedem
© Twitter / bluefacebleedem
Rapper Blueface has caused a commotion on Christmas Eve and debates online when he started throwing away stacks on money in the middle of Los Angeles’ poor neighborhood, plagued by an acute homelessness problem.

The hip hop artist, 22, was filmed standing on top of a dark SUV, taking the stacks of money out of a bag and tossing the bills in the air. Dozens of people flocked to the vehicle, frantically trying to catch the flying cash and pick it up from the ground. It is not clear how much money the rapper gave away.

The stunt took place in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve in the middle of the notorious Skid Row neighborhood, with sizable makeshift camps inhabited by the homeless.

“The season of giving,” the entertainer wrote on Twitter. Blueface’s actions have gotten mixed reception on social media. Some praised his willingness to help the less fortunate, calling him “one of the most generous rappers.”

Others accused the artist of displaying “contempt of the poor mixed with narcissism,” and blasted the ‘giveaway’ as “degrading and humiliating” to the people living in Skid Row.

© Twitter / bluefacebleedem

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, began performing in 2017. He is known for his hit singles ‘Thotiana’ and ‘Bleed It’.

Another unusual outpour of the holiday spirit reportedly happened on Monday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Police arrested a 65-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in broad daylight.

A witness told KKTV that after leaving the bank, the robber immediately “started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!’”

He added that the bystanders picked the money up and returned it to the teller, while the robber sat down inside a Starbucks next door and “waited for the cops.”

Also on rt.com A storm as big as a hurricane has been provoked by rapper Stormzy. But IS Britain 100% racist?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies