Military jet crashes into into volcanic mountain in Iran – report

An Iranian military aircraft has crashed into the Sabalan mountain range in the country's northwestern Ardebil Province on Wednesday, a local official has confirmed to news agency IRNA.

Medics and rescue teams have been dispatched to locate the wreckage and look for survivors. It is not clear what type of a plane it was and how many were on board.

Early reports say that the aircraft was a MiG-29 training plane that took off from the Tabriz Air Base with two people on board.

Locals report hearing a loud bang near Sabalan when the crash occurred, Iranian media said.

#Iran Autre vidéo qui documente l'avion de chasse MiG 29 appartenant à l'armée iranienne qui s'est écrasé ce matin près de la montagne Sabalan dans le nord-ouest de l'Iran.#Tehranpic.twitter.com/2AiNezy5ei — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 25, 2019

The third-highest mountain peak in Iran, the Sabalan has a volcano crater lake on its summit.

An F-5 fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the southwestern Khuzestan Province last year, killing one of its two pilots.

