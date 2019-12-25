 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military jet crashes into into volcanic mountain in Iran – report

25 Dec, 2019 08:29
FILE PHOTO Iranian MiG-29 jet fighters. © Morteza Nikoubazl / Reuters
An Iranian military aircraft has crashed into the Sabalan mountain range in the country's northwestern Ardebil Province on Wednesday, a local official has confirmed to news agency IRNA.

Medics and rescue teams have been dispatched to locate the wreckage and look for survivors. It is not clear what type of a plane it was and how many were on board.

Early reports say that the aircraft was a MiG-29 training plane that took off from the Tabriz Air Base with two people on board.

Locals report hearing a loud bang near Sabalan when the crash occurred, Iranian media said.

The third-highest mountain peak in Iran, the Sabalan has a volcano crater lake on its summit.

An F-5 fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the southwestern Khuzestan Province last year, killing one of its two pilots.

