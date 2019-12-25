Indian man dresses up & claims to be ‘transitioning’ to convince court drop harassment case

In a bizarre attempt to convince the court he'd never even thought of sexually harassing his fellow ‘sister,’ a New Delhi man dressed up as a woman and claimed to be in the process of ‘transitioning’ into female.

The unnamed suspect, accused of molesting his female colleague, came to Delhi High Court wearing formal female attire, makeup and a wig – and claimed he had been identifying himself as a woman since very childhood, due to acute gender dysphoria. Therefore, he told the court, he could not have abused the victim who was like a “sister” to him.

The court, however, dismissed his plea to drop the case, after it turned out the man lied that the complainant was ready to settle the matter. The 33yo victim, suffering from multiple sclerosis, was brought to court in a wheel chair and refused any compromise. In addition, local media report, the suspect referred to self as a male in an affidavit filed with the rejected motion.

