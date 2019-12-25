 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian man dresses up & claims to be ‘transitioning’ to convince court drop harassment case

25 Dec, 2019 04:04
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Adnan Abidi
In a bizarre attempt to convince the court he'd never even thought of sexually harassing his fellow ‘sister,’ a New Delhi man dressed up as a woman and claimed to be in the process of ‘transitioning’ into female.

The unnamed suspect, accused of molesting his female colleague, came to Delhi High Court wearing formal female attire, makeup and a wig – and claimed he had been identifying himself as a woman since very childhood, due to acute gender dysphoria. Therefore, he told the court, he could not have abused the victim who was like a “sister” to him.

The court, however, dismissed his plea to drop the case, after it turned out the man lied that the complainant was ready to settle the matter. The 33yo victim, suffering from multiple sclerosis, was brought to court in a wheel chair and refused any compromise. In addition, local media report, the suspect referred to self as a male in an affidavit filed with the rejected motion.

